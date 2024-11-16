At least 13 people killed and more kidnapped by extremist rebels in eastern Congo

Local officials in eastern Congo say at least 13 people were killed and others kidnapped by extremist rebels linked to the Islamic State group

KINSHASA, Congo -- At least 13 people were killed and others kidnapped in eastern Congo by extremist rebels linked to the Islamic State group, local authorities said Saturday.

Rebels with the Allied Democratic Forces, which has ties to IS, killed civilians in Mabisio village in North Kivu province, said the area's administrator, Col. Alain Kiwewa, on state television.

Women were among those killed in the attack late Friday evening, and houses were burned and looted, he said.

Eastern Congo has struggled with armed violence for decades as more than 120 groups fight for power, land and valuable mineral resources, while others try to defend their communities. Some armed groups have been accused of mass killings.

In recent years, ADF attacks have intensified and spread towards Goma, eastern Congo’s main city, as well as neighboring Ituri province.

Rights groups and the United Nations have accused the ADF of killing hundreds of people and abducting even more, including a significant number of children.

In August, the ADF killed at least 12 people in several villages in North Kivu.