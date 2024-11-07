National Election Results: presidential
National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
295
226
295
Harris
68,221,375
270 to win
Trump
72,873,274
Expected vote reporting: 91%
3 charged in connection with the death of former One Direction star Liam Payne, Argentine prosecutors say
3 charged in connection with the death of former One Direction star Liam Payne, Argentine prosecutors say
ByThe Associated Press
November 7, 2024, 5:25 PM
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina -- 3 charged in connection with the death of former One Direction star Liam Payne, Argentine prosecutors say.