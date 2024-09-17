4 people could face the death penalty after drug arrests on Bali

Indonesian authorities said Tuesday that they have arrested six people on drug charges on the tourist island of Bali since July

DENPASAR, Indonesia -- Indonesian authorities said Tuesday that they have arrested six people on drug charges on the tourist island of Bali since July.

Four could face execution under the country's strict drug laws.

Two Thai nationals, Rachanon Jongseeha, 33, and his girlfriend Woranawan Wongsuwan, 31, were arrested upon arrival at Bali's Ngurah Rai airport on Sept. 8, with 1.9 kilograms (4.1 pounds) of methamphetamines mixed with ecstasy powder packed in 108 sachets of a fruit-flavored collagen drink, and 20 pills of the party drug ecstasy, according to provincial anti-narcotics chief Rudy Ahmad Sudrajat.

Police later arrested two Indonesians on accusations of ordering the drugs from Thailand.

All four could face execution by firing squad if charged and found guilty, Sudrajat said. In Nov. 2019, a court in Bali sentenced two Thais to 16-year prison terms for smuggling 1 kilogram (2.2 pounds) of methamphetamine.

Authorities also announced the July arrests of two European men on drug charges.

Sudrajat said a Latvian man, identified by the initials VS, was arrested at the airport on July 4 carrying 450.41 grams (15.8 ounces) of hashish and 977.83 grams (34.5 ounces) of marijuana concealed in his suitcase.

Sudrajat said VS had a tattoo indicating affiliation with organized crime groups in the former Soviet Union.

He faces a possible life sentence for cannabis smuggling.

A Swedish man identified by the initials SUE was captured on July 31 when police raided his villa in Gianyar, a popular tourist spot, and seized 201.28 grams (7 ounces) of hashish, following a tip that SUE had received a suspicious package by mail from Thailand, Sudrajat said. He faces up to 15 years on charges of possession.

Indonesia has dozens of convicted drug smugglers on death row. Its last executions were carried out in July 2016, when an Indonesian and three foreigners were shot by firing squad.

In May 2019, a French citizen was sentenced to death on Lombok, an island next to Bali, for smuggling 3 kilograms (6.6 pounds) of ecstasy before a higher court commuted his sentence to 19 years in prison.