5.8-magnitude earthquake shakes El Salvador; no initial reports of damage

By The Associated Press

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador -- A strong earthquake drove frightened residents of El Salvador’s capital into the streets Thursday morning, but there was no immediate report of damage or deaths.

The U.S. Geological Survey put the magnitude at 5.8. The epicenter was 5 miles (9 kilometers) east of Acajutla at a depth of 59 miles (95 kilometers).

El Salvador’s Environmental Ministry reported preliminarily that the earthquake was centered along the Central American country’s Pacific coast, southwest of Santa Ana.