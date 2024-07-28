At least 6 killed by mudslide in China as heavy rains from tropical storm Gaemi drench region

Chinese state media say at least six people were killed and six others are missing after a mudslide hit a house in southeastern China as heavy rains drenched the region

BEIJING -- At least six people were killed and six others remained missing after a mudslide hit a house in southeastern China on Sunday as heavy rains from a tropical storm drenched the region, state media said.

Elsewhere in China, a delivery person on a scooter was killed Saturday after being hit by a falling tree in Shanghai, apparently because of strong winds related to the storm, according to The Paper, a digital news outlet.

The deaths were the first in China that appear linked to Typhoon Gaemi, which weakened to a tropical storm after making landfall on Thursday. Before reaching China, the typhoon intensified monsoon rains in the Philippines, leaving at least 34 dead, and swept across the island of Taiwan, where the death toll has risen to 10, authorities said late Saturday.

The mudslide struck the house about 8 a.m. in Yuelin village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Hengyang city in Hunan province, state broadcaster CCTV said in an online report. Six other people were injured. It wasn't clear who was staying in the house, which was rented for temporary stays.