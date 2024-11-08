National Election Results: presidential
National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
301
226
301
Harris
69,048,299
270 to win
Trump
73,364,947
Expected vote reporting: 92%
Amsterdam mayor says Dutch counterterror watchdog said there was “no concrete threat” to Israeli soccer fans before game
ByThe Associated Press
November 8, 2024, 6:45 AM
AMSTERDAM -- Amsterdam mayor says Dutch counterterror watchdog said there was “no concrete threat” to Israeli soccer fans before game.