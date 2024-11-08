National Election Results: presidential
National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
301
226
301
Harris
70,052,025
270 to win
Trump
73,983,490
Expected vote reporting: 93%
Amsterdam police say 5 people were hospitalized and 62 detained after a night of violence targeting Israeli soccer fans
Amsterdam police say 5 people were hospitalized and 62 detained after a night of violence targeting Israeli soccer fans
ByThe Associated Press
November 8, 2024, 4:18 AM
AMSTERDAM -- Amsterdam police say 5 people were hospitalized and 62 detained after a night of violence targeting Israeli soccer fans.