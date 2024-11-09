National Election Results: presidential
National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
301
226
301
Harris
70,256,716
270 to win
Trump
74,172,183
Expected vote reporting: 94%
Death toll rises to 17 in powerful bombing at a Quetta rail station in southwestern Pakistan, officials say
Death toll rises to 17 in powerful bombing at a Quetta rail station in southwestern Pakistan, officials say
ByThe Associated Press
November 9, 2024, 12:37 AM
QUETTA, Pakistan -- Death toll rises to 17 in powerful bombing at a Quetta rail station in southwestern Pakistan, officials say.