Edinburgh Airport shut down by IT issue just as holiday travel season gets under way

LONDON -- Edinburgh Airport was shut down by an unspecified information technology issue Sunday afternoon, causing headaches for passengers at the start of the busy holiday travel season.

All flights into and out of Scotland’s busiest airport were grounded at 4:15 p.m. local time, with some incoming flights diverted to Glasgow Airport about 50 miles away.

Edinburgh airport said engineers were working to resolve the issue.

“Passengers are asked to check the status of their flight with the airline they are flying with before traveling to the airport,’’ the airport said in a statement.