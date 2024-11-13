Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Updated: Nov. 13, 8:21 PM ET

National Election Results: presidential

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
72,822,327
270 to win
Trump
75,850,583
Expected vote reporting: 97%

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says he'll hold a vote of confidence in parliament next month ahead of election next year

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says he'll hold a vote of confidence in parliament next month ahead of election next year

ByThe Associated Press
November 13, 2024, 7:36 AM

BERLIN -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says he'll hold a vote of confidence in parliament next month ahead of election next year.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events