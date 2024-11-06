Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Updated: Nov. 6, 7:16 PM ET

National Election Results: presidential

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
223
294
223
294
Harris
67,403,851
270 to win
Trump
72,188,113
Expected vote reporting: 90%

Germany’s Chancellor Scholz announces he is firing his finance minister, which could undermine his three-party coalition

Germany’s Chancellor Scholz announces he is firing his finance minister, which could undermine his three-party coalition

ByThe Associated Press
November 6, 2024, 3:26 PM

BERLIN -- Germany’s Chancellor Scholz announces he is firing his finance minister, which could undermine his three-party coalition.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events