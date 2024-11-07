National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
295
226
295
Harris
68,685,376
270 to win
Trump
73,089,172
Expected vote reporting: 91%
Germany’s federal prosecutor office says it has arrested an American citizen who allegedly spied for China
ByThe Associated Press
November 7, 2024, 8:12 AM
BERLIN -- Germany’s federal prosecutor office says it has arrested an American citizen who allegedly spied for China.