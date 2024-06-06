Greek authorities searching for missing British doctor who popularized fasting for weight loss

Greek authorities have confirmed that they are searching for Michael Mosley, a well-known British television doctor who popularized intermittent fasting for weight loss

ATHENS, Greece -- Greek authorities confirmed Thursday that they are searching for Michael Mosley, a well-known British television doctor who popularized intermittent fasting for weight loss.

Greek police said a broad search and rescue operation has been underway on Symi, which is on the eastern side of the Aegean Sea and not far from Turkey, since Wednesday.

Police, firefighters, civil protection personnel and volunteers were participating in the search, along with at least one sniffer dog, drones and a helicopter.

Mosley, 67, is well-known in the U.K. for his 5:2 diet, which involves people restricting their calorie intake for two days a week while eating healthily the other five and exercising regularly.

He has subsequently introduced the Fast 800 diet, a rapid weight loss program, whereby dieters restrict their calorie intake to 800 a day for at least two weeks.

Mosley is also known for his regular appearances on British television as well as his column in the Daily Mail newspaper. He has also made a number of films about diet and exercise.

He also lived with tapeworms in his guts for six weeks for the BBC documentary "Infested! Living With Parasites ."

Mosley has four children with his wife Clare Bailey Mosley, who is also a doctor, author and health columnist. She has written recipes for his diet books.