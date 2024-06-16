Multiple people shot at Michigan splash pad park, suspect contained: Police

Officers recovered a semi-automatic handgun and three magazines at the scene.

Multiple people were shot, including at least one child, after a person opened fire at a splash pad park in Michigan Saturday afternoon, according to police.

The Oakland County Sheriff's office said the suspect was contained near the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad in Rochester Hills, about 25 miles north of Detroit, Saturday evening.

WXYZ -Splash Pad Shooting in Rochester Park Hills, MI Saturday 06/15/2024 WXYZ

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard told reporters that the preliminary information shows the shooting appeared to be random. The suspect allegedly exited a vehicle, opened fire on the splash pad, reloaded, opened fire again and then left, according to Bouchard.

The suspect allegedly fired 28 rounds, according to the sheriff.

Bouchard said that at least nine people were struck, including an 8-year-old child. The conditions of the victims weren't immediately revealed.

WXYZ - Splash Pad Shooting in Rochester Park Hills, MI Saturday 06/15/2024 WXYZ

Officers recovered a semi-automatic handgun and three magazines at the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.