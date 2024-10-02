Greek firefighters make progress in taming deadly forest blaze burning for 4 days

Greek authorities say hundreds of firefighters, assisted by waterbombing planes and volunteers, have made significant progress in containing a deadly forest blaze burning for four days in the south of the country

ATHENS, Greece -- Hundreds of firefighters, assisted by waterbombing planes and volunteers, have made significant progress in containing a deadly forest blaze burning for four days in southern Greece, authorities said Wednesday.

The fire service said the fire, which killed two local residents Sunday, is receding, with firefighting forces focusing on putting out scattered smaller blazes within the devastated area.

According to satellite maps released by Greece's weather service, the fire affected some 6,500 hectares (16,000 acres) of rugged, mountainous terrain in the Corinthia area of the Peloponnese region.

Some 570 firefighters were taking part in the operation Wednesday, along with 160 fire trucks and 11 aircraft. These include three from Italy and Croatia, sent after Greece requested help from its fellow European Union members.

More than half a dozen villages were ordered evacuated as a precaution between Sunday and Tuesday, although firefighters were able to keep the flames at bay outside them. Several outlying buildings have reportedly been damaged, and a historic church in the area was gutted.

Greece, like other southern European countries, suffers from devastating, and often deadly, forest fires every summer. This year, a combination of climate change-related drought, high spring temperatures and summer heatwaves has led to a record of more than 4,500 blazes so far.

Many broke out outside the three summer months when fires are normally expected.

The cause of the fire in Corinthia is not yet clear, although officials say negligence is likely.