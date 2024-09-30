Hurricane Helene by the numbers: Catastrophic destruction covers 400 miles

Over 120 people have been killed by Helene.

After making landfall in Florida's Big Bend region Thursday night as a major Category 4 hurricane, Helene has caused catastrophic storm surge, wind damage and inland flooding across a wide swath of the South.

Here's a look at the storm by the numbers, as impacted communities continue to gain a fuller picture of the deadly destruction.

A drone view shows a damaged area, following the passing of Hurricane Helene, in Asheville, N.C., Sept. 29, 2024. Marco Bello/Reuters

Category 4

Helene was the strongest hurricane to make landfall in the Big Bend region on record, making landfall near Perry, Florida, as a Category 4 storm with 140 mph winds.

400 miles

Helene left a widespread path of destruction across the Southeast -- from Florida's Big Bend to Asheville, North Carolina, nearly 400 miles from where the storm made landfall.

A damaged 100-year-old home is seen after an Oak tree landed on it after Hurricane Helene moved through the area Sept. 27, 2024, in Valdosta, Ga. Mike Stewart/AP

Over 120 dead

At least 121 people have been killed by Helene in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia, the Associated Press reported Monday.

Thirty-five people are dead in hard-hit Buncombe County, North Carolina, which encompasses Asheville, according to county officials. Another 600 remain unaccounted for in the county amid widespread power and cell service outages, officials said.

In Unicoi County in Tennessee, at least 73 people remained unaccounted for as of Sunday morning, local officials said.

More than 30 inches of rain

Heavy rains from hurricane Helene caused record flooding and damage in Asheville, NC, Sept. 28, 2024. Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images

Helene, and a separate system earlier in the week, dumped more than 30 inches of rain on North Carolina and produced the biggest local flooding in recorded history.

The flooding in western North Carolina surpassed records that stood for more than a century. The French Broad River in Asheville peaked at 24.67 feet, breaking the previous record of 23.1 feet from July 1916.

Elsewhere, Georgia saw a historic 11 inches of rainfall from the combination of Hurricane Helene and a storm earlier in the week.

15-foot storm surge

The storm surge was more than 15 feet above ground level in parts of Florida, including Keaton Beach and Steinhatchee, both in Taylor County, and Horseshoe Beach in Dixie County.

Record storm surge also hit the Tampa Bay area, with 7.2 feet reported in Tampa East Bay -- beating a record of 4.56 feet set in 2023.

Over 20 reported tornadoes

There were more than 20 reported tornadoes across five states -- Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia -- amid the storm.

In Rocky Mount, North Carolina, 15 people were injured -- including four seriously -- after a tornado tore through the city on Friday, the National Weather Service said.

Debris and smashed vehicles are scattered across a parking lot near Hing Ta Restaurant after a tornado hit Rocky Mount, N.C., Sept. 27, 2024. City of Rocky Mount via AP

400 roads closed in 1 state

In North Carolina, extreme floods washed away homes and bridges. At one point, authorities closed 400 roads, deeming them unsafe for travel, state officials said.

As of Monday, travel in western North Carolina should only be for emergencies, as hundreds of Helene-related road issues persisted, officials said.

In Florida, emergency responders had to bulldoze 4 to 5 feet of sand off roads in the wake of Helene, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday while updating that all state roads were expected to have reopened by the end of the day.

4 million customers

More than 4 million customers lost power across the South on Friday in the wake of Helene.

Nearly 2 million customers, from Florida to Ohio, were still without power as of Monday afternoon.

Thousands of rescues

An airboat transporting residents rescued from flood waters due to storm surge due from Hurricane Helene is seen Sept. 27, 2024 in Crystal River, Fla. Luis Santana/Tampa Bay Times/ZUMA via Shutterstock

Thousands of successful rescue missions were reported in Florida, DeSantis said Monday.

In North Carolina, more than 200 people had been rescued from floodwaters amid Helene, Gov. Roy Cooper said Saturday. Over 150 rescues were performed in Buncombe County alone, officials said.

In Tennessee's Unicoi County, 54 patients and staff were rescued via helicopter on Friday after getting trapped on the roof of a hospital amid swiftly rising floodwaters.

ABC News' Melissa Griffin and Max Golembo contributed to this report.