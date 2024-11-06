National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
223
294
Harris
67,403,851
270 to win
Trump
72,188,113
Expected vote reporting: 90%
Hurricane Rafael makes landfall in Cuba as powerful Category 3 storm after knocking out power on island
ByThe Associated Press
November 6, 2024, 4:38 PM
HAVANA -- Hurricane Rafael makes landfall in Cuba as powerful Category 3 storm after knocking out power on island.