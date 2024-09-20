Iran’s top leader pardons prisoners, including people accused of anti-state crimes

Iran’s top leader has pardoned thousands of prisoners, including foreigners and people accused of anti-state crimes

TEHRAN, Iran -- Iran’s top leader has pardoned thousands of prisoners including foreigners and people accused of anti-state crimes, the state-run IRNA news agency reported Friday.

IRNA reported that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei agreed to pardon and commute the sentences of 2,887 prisoners following a proposal from judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejeh. The death sentences of 59 people were commuted to imprisonment, it said.

Those pardoned included 39 people who were convicted of anti-state crimes and 40 foreign nationals, it said. The report did not elaborate further.

Khamenei, who has final say on all state matters, pardons prisoners to mark certain occasions, including the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, which is Saturday.