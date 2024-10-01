Knife attack in Shanghai supermarket kills 3, injures 15 others
A knife attack at a supermarket in Shanghai has killed three people and injured 15 others
ByThe Associated Press
September 30, 2024, 11:27 PM
BEIJING -- A knife attack at a supermarket in Shanghai killed three people and injured 15 others, local police said.
A 37-year-old man surnamed Lin was taken into custody by police responding to the report of the attack Monday evening, the local Songjiang police branch said in a statement Tuesday.
Eighteen people were sent to hospital for treatment, and three later died.
An investigation is underway, the statement said.