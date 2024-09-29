Kris Kristofferson, country music legend and 'Blade' star, dies at 88

The Grammy-winning singer is also remembered for his role in "A Star is Born."

Grammy-winning country music artist and actor Kris Kristofferson has died at 88.

In a statement posted to his official Facebook account, Kristofferson's family said the musician died Saturday.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the news our husband/father/grandfather, Kris Kristofferson, passed away peacefully," the statement released Sunday read.

Kris Kristofferson performs in concert during Willie Nelson's 42nd Annual 4th of July Picnic at Austin360 Amphitheater on July 4, 2015 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images) Gary Miller/Getty Images

"We’re all so blessed for our time with him. Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he’s smiling down at us all," the statement added.

Kristofferson died "peacefully in his home in Maui, Hawaii," his family said.

Kristofferson's resume was eclectic: Rhodes scholar, U.S. Army veteran, pilot, Golden Gloves boxer and award-winning actor. But it was his famous songs -- including "Me and Bobby McGee," "Sunday Mornin' Comin' Down" and "Help Me Make It Through the Night" -- that made him a music legend.

Kris Kristofferson Bettmann Archive

