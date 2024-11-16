Lighting of Vienna town hall Christmas tree marks start of Yuletide season in Austrian capital

A flip of the switch, some oohs and ahhs from a crowd of onlookers, and a giant decorated Christmas tree went up in lights on Vienna’s town hall square as the Yuletide season got rolling in Austria’s capital

VIENNA -- A flip of the switch, some oohs and ahhs from a crowd of onlookers, and a giant decorated Christmas tree went up in lights on Vienna’s town hall square as the Yuletide season got rolling in Austria's capital on Saturday evening.

Mulled wine was poured, frosted gingerbread cookies dangled from the roofs of vendors’ stalls, kiddies rode a carousel and a brass band tooted out Johann Strauss II’s “The Blue Danube” waltz as the holiday merriment set in.

Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig joined the ceremonial illumination of the 30-meter (about 100-foot) spruce that bedecked the square in front of town hall, which also was bathed in light.

This year Vienna upped the ante by decorating the tree with 2,000 LED lights and 1,000 Christmas baubles at the market, which drew 3.3 million visitors last year.

The Christmas market was one of more than a dozen in Vienna: Another at Schoenbrunn Castle drew 50,000 visitors at its opening last weekend, part of a tradition notably in German-speaking countries like Austria.

Most of the Christmas markets in Vienna will be open until Dec. 26, though the ones in front of the town hall and Schoenbrunn will stay open until Jan. 6 next year.