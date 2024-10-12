A magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes off Costa Rica's Pacific coast, no serious damage reported

A magnitude-6.2 earthquake shook parts of Costa Rica on Saturday but appears not to have caused any serious damage

The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter of the quake was off the Pacific coast of Costa Rica, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) northwest of Tamarindo, near the border with Nicaragua, where it was also felt. It had a depth of about 12 miles (18 kilometers).