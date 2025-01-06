Malaysia's jailed ex-leader Najib wins appeal to pursue bid to serve corruption sentence at home

Malaysia's imprisoned former Prime Minister Najib Razak has won an appeal to pursue his bid to serve his remaining corruption sentence under house arrest

In an application in April last year, Najib said he had clear information that then-King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah issued an addendum order allowing him to finish his sentence under house arrest. Najib claimed the addendum was issued during a pardons board meeting on Jan. 29 last year chaired by Sultan Abdullah that also cut his 12-year jail sentence by half and sharply reduced a fine. But the High Court tossed out his bid three months later.

The Court of Appeals, in a 2-1 ruling on Monday, ordered the High Court to hear the merits of the case. The decision came after Najib's lawyer produced a letter from a Pahang state palace official confirming that then-Sultan Abdullah had issued the addendum order.

“We are happy that finally Najib has got a win,” his lawyer Mohamad Shafee Abdullah said. “He is very happy and very relieved that finally they recognized some element of injustice that has been placed against him.”

The lawyer said Najib gave a thumbs-up in court when the ruling was read.

He said it was “criminal” for the government to conceal the addendum order. Shafee noted that a new High Court judge will now hear the case.

In his application, Najib accused the pardons board, home minister, attorney-general and four others of concealing the sultan’s order “in bad faith.” Sultan Abdullah hails from Najib’s hometown in Pahang. He ended his five-year reign on Jan. 30 last year under Malaysia’s unique rotating monarchy system. A new king took office a day later.

Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has said he had no knowledge of such an order since he wasn't a member of the pardons board. The others named in Najib’s application have not made any public comments.

Najib, 71, served less than two years of his sentence before it was commuted by the pardons board. His sentence is now due to end on Aug. 23, 2028. He was charged and found guilty in a corruption case linked to the multibillion-dollar looting of state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

The pardons board didn’t give any reason for its decision and wasn’t required to explain. But the move has prompted a public outcry over the appearance that Najib was being given special privileges compared to other prisoners.

Najib set up the 1MDB development fund shortly after he took office in 2009. Investigators allege at least $4.5 billion was stolen from the fund and laundered by Najib’s associates through layers of bank accounts in the United States and other countries, financed Hollywood films and extravagant purchases that included hotels, a luxury yacht, art and jewelry. More than $700 million landed in Najib’s bank accounts.

Najib is still fighting graft charges in the main trial linking him directly to the scandal.