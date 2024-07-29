Man arrested after reports of stabbing with multiple casualties in northwest England

Police say a man has been arrested after a reported stabbing in northwest England in which several people are hurt

LONDON -- A man was arrested after a reported stabbing in northwest England on Monday in which several people were hurt.

Merseyside Police said officers were called at about noon on Monday to an address in Southport, near Liverpool. It said “there are a number of reported casualties" and called it a “major incident.”

The police force said officers arrested a man and seized a knife. The force said there is no wider threat to the public, but asked people to avoid the area. Photos showed several police cars, ambulances and a fire engine behind cordon tape on a residential street.