Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Updated: Nov. 9, 1:34 PM ET

National Election Results: presidential

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
301
226
301
Harris
70,268,561
270 to win
Trump
74,182,152
Expected vote reporting: 94%

Officials say Qatar has decided to suspend its key mediation efforts between Hamas and Israel

Officials say Qatar has decided to suspend its key mediation efforts between Hamas and Israel

ByThe Associated Press
November 9, 2024, 10:39 AM

CAIRO -- Officials say Qatar has decided to suspend its key mediation efforts between Hamas and Israel.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events