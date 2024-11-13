Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Updated: Nov. 13, 8:21 PM ET

National Election Results: presidential

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
72,822,327
270 to win
Trump
75,850,583
Expected vote reporting: 97%

Police in Brazil report an explosion outside the country’s Supreme Court in the capital

Police in Brazil report an explosion outside the country’s Supreme Court in the capital

ByThe Associated Press
November 13, 2024, 6:42 PM

SAO PAULO -- Police in Brazil report an explosion outside the country’s Supreme Court in the capital.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events