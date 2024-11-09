National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
Harris
70,256,716
270 to win
Trump
74,172,183
Expected vote reporting: 94%
Powerful bombing at a Quetta rail station in southwestern Pakistan kills 4 and wounds 25, government spokesperson says
ByThe Associated Press
November 8, 2024, 11:56 PM
QUETTA, Pakistan -- Powerful bombing at a Quetta rail station in southwestern Pakistan kills 4 and wounds 25, government spokesperson says.