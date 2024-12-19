Putin opens his annual news conference, an event he uses to reinforce his authority

MOSCOW -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday held his marathon news conference and call-in show, an annual event he has used to reinforce his authority and demonstrate sweeping control of the country’s political scene.

Putin began by boasting about Russia's economic performance, saying that it's on track to grow by nearly 4% this year. He acknowledged that consumer inflation is high at 9.3%, but noted Central Bank's efforts to bring it down and insisted that the situation in the economy remains “stable.”

The tightly choreographed session, which is broadcast live by state-controlled TV stations across Russia’s 11 time zones, has been heavily dominated by domestic issues in the past years. Most journalists and ordinary people calling the studio ask about road repairs, utility prices, house maintenance, medical services, government subsidies for families and other economic and social issues.

Journalists from the country’s over 80 regions wave colorful signs and placards in the hall near the Kremlin as they try desperately to attract Putin’s attention.

Russian state media reported that ordinary citizens submitted more than 2 million questions ahead of the show.

Questions about Russia’s military action in Ukraine and soaring tensions with the West are expected to be an important part of the show.

Putin, who has held power for nearly a quarter-century, has vowed to bring what he describes as the “special military operation” to a victorious end and boasted about Russia’s battlefield gains this year.

But just two days before Putin’s news conference, a senior Russian general was killed by a bomb outside his apartment building in Moscow. The brazen killing of Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, claimed by Ukraine, brought the nearly 3-year-old conflict once again to the streets of the Russian capital.

Putin has declared that last month’s strike on Ukraine with a new hypersonic intermediate-range ballistic missile was a response to Western allies’ permission for Kyiv to use their longer-range weapons for strikes on Russia. He threatened that Moscow could launch more strikes on Ukraine with the new Oreshnik missile and warned it could also be used to target military facilities of the countries that allowed Ukraine to use their missiles for attacks deep into Russia.

Putin has said that Moscow stands ready for talks on a peaceful settlement to the conflict but reaffirmed his demand that Ukraine must renounce its bid to join NATO and recognize Russia’s gains. Ukraine and the West have rejected those demands.

The Russian leader’s comments on Thursday will be closely watched for any signs of shift in his bargaining position ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who has pledged to negotiate a deal to end the hostilities.

Putin could also comment on the downfall of Syrian President Bashar Assad, who he has offered political asylum. Assad’s demise has dealt a painful blow to Russia, which launched a military intervention in Syria nine years ago to prop up Assad’s government amid a civil war.

Moscow has quickly sought to establish contacts with the victorious rebels to secure its diplomatic and military personnel in the country and try to extend the lease on its air and naval bases in the country.