National Election Results: presidential
National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
71,425,516
270 to win
Trump
74,826,056
Expected vote reporting: 95%
Satellite photos show Israel building along Syria demilitarized zone. UN tells AP Israel troops entered zone during work
Satellite photos show Israel building along Syria demilitarized zone. UN tells AP Israel troops entered zone during work
ByThe Associated Press
November 11, 2024, 11:02 AM
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Satellite photos show Israel building along Syria demilitarized zone. UN tells AP Israel troops entered zone during work.