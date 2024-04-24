Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Saudi Arabia's King Salman enters hospital for routine examinations, state media say

Saudi Arabia’s 88-year-old King Salman has entered the hospital Wednesday for what state media described as “routine examinations.”

ByThe Associated Press
April 24, 2024, 6:52 AM

JERUSALEM -- Saudi Arabia’s 88-year-old King Salman entered the hospital Wednesday for what state media described as “routine examinations.”

The state-run Saudi Press Agency did not elaborate other than to say that he would be at King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Jeddah.

King Salman took the throne in 2015. He’s since elevated his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to the kingdom’s monarch-in-waiting. The crown prince is widely believed to be running the day-to-day affairs of the kingdom.

