Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will relinquish his office on May 15 and hand the post to his deputy Lawrence Wong, his office said Monday

Singapore prime minister says he will step down on May 15

Lee, 72, will formally advise the city-state's president to appoint Wong, who is currently deputy prime minister and finance minister, to succeed him, his office said in a statement.

Wong, who has the unanimous support of lawmakers in the long-ruling People's Action Party, will be sworn in on the same day, it said.