The engine of Japan's flagship new small rocket explodes during a test for a second time

TOKYO -- The engine for a flagship new small Japanese rocket burst into flames Tuesday during a combustion test, but there was no injury or damage to the outside, officials said.

The second failure in a row raises concern about the progress of the Epsilon S rocket, whose debut is expected for next year.

The test was conducted inside of the restricted area at Japan's Tanegashima Space Center in southwestern Japan, and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency is investigating, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters.

The fire was followed by an explosion and plumes of white smoke. Tuesday's failure comes just over a year after the explosion last year of the same Epsilon S engine during a test, according to JAXA.

Last year's explosion was related to damage to the ignition systems of the engine and JAXA has since taken the necessary steps, the agency has said.

“Development of flagship rockets such as Epsilon S is extremely important from the perspective of ensuring autonomy of Japan's space development,” Hayashi told reporters. “JAXA will thoroughly investigate and take steps.”

The Epsilon S rocket is meant to improve Japan's position in the growing satellite launch market and its debut flight was slated for early next year.

Japan's larger H3 rocket, failed in its debut launch in February 2023 but has since made three consecutive successful flights, most recently earlier in November.