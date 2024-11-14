National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
73,022,872
270 to win
Trump
76,010,247
Expected vote reporting: 98%
ByThe Associated Press
November 14, 2024, 9:15 AM
DAMASCUS, Syria -- Syrian state media says 2 Israeli airstrikes on the Syrian capital and a western suburb have killed 15 people.