Updated: Nov. 14, 5:50 PM ET

National Election Results: presidential

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
Harris
73,022,872
270 to win
Trump
76,010,247
Expected vote reporting: 98%

Syrian state media says 2 Israeli airstrikes on the Syrian capital and a western suburb have killed 15 people

ByThe Associated Press
November 14, 2024, 9:15 AM

DAMASCUS, Syria -- Syrian state media says 2 Israeli airstrikes on the Syrian capital and a western suburb have killed 15 people.

