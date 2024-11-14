Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Updated: Nov. 14, 5:50 PM ET

National Election Results: presidential

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
73,022,872
270 to win
Trump
76,010,247
Expected vote reporting: 98%

Tropical Storm Sara forms in the Caribbean and threatens flash floods and mudslides in Central America, forecasters say

Tropical Storm Sara forms in the Caribbean and threatens flash floods and mudslides in Central America, forecasters say

ByThe Associated Press
November 14, 2024, 12:58 PM

MIAMI -- Tropical Storm Sara forms in the Caribbean and threatens flash floods and mudslides in Central America, forecasters say.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events