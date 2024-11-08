The US extends avocado import permissions to Guatemala, but don't expect cheaper guacamole soon

The U.S. government has extended avocado import permissions to Guatemala, but don’t expect that to result in cheaper guacamole anytime soon

MEXICO CITY -- The U.S. government extended avocado import permissions to Guatemala on Friday, but don’t expect that to result in cheaper guacamole anytime soon.

For nearly 30 years, Mexico has been practically the only source of imported avocados — along with small amounts from South America — because of concerns that plant diseases and pests could affect U.S. growers.

The U.S. Embassy in Guatemala said initial exports from Guatemala could be about 1,700 tons annually. But that’s still a drop in the bucket compared to Mexico’s annual exports of 1.4 million tons.

The U.S. Agriculture Department issued a finding that will allow Guatemala fruit in.

“The risks of introducing or spreading plant pests or noxious weeds from imported fresh Hass avocado fruit can be successfully mitigated using systems approach, allowing commercial fruit only, packinghouse and place-of-production registrations, and additional safeguarding measures,” the department wrote.

The United States has tried to impose similar safeguards for decades on Mexican avocados, but U.S. inspectors have sometimes encountered violence or threats when they tried to enforce the rules.

The embassy stressed that, while the new rules have been published, “There are additional steps needed before avocado exports can begin,” an apparent reference to have orchards and packing houses registered and inspected.

The embassy said “the announcement is a big step forward for Guatemalan Hass avocados in reaching U.S. households, something that will mean economic prosperity for local growers.”

It said the announcement will create more jobs and greater income, “offering better opportunities to local communities and alternatives to irregular migration.”

While avocado growing has provided a good income for many small landholders in Mexico, it has also caused deforestation as residents cut down native pine forests to plant avocado groves. And drug cartels have extorted money from growers and packing plants in Mexico.