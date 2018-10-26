Woman injures 14 kindergarten students with knife

Oct 26, 2018, 1:33 PM ET
PHOTO: Police officers are seen outside the gate of a kindergarten where a woman armed with a kitchen knife attacked children, in Chongqing, China, Oct. 26, 2018.PlayReuters
A woman on Friday attacked more than a dozen schoolchildren with a knife in China.

The 39-year-old suspect, only identified by her surname Liu, slashed 14 children in the face, The Associated Press reported.

The children were immediately rushed to a local hospital, the AP said.

PHOTO: Ambulance cars take injured children to a hospital after several kindergartners were stabbed by a woman on Oct. 26, 2018 in Chongqing, China.VCG via Getty Images
The attack took place early Friday morning at the Xinshiji Kindergarten in the western city of Chongqing, according to the AP.

The suspect’s motivation is unclear and authorities did not say if the woman was an employee at the school.

PHOTO: Local residents look on behind the police cordon after several kindergartners were stabbed by a woman on Oct. 26, 2018 in Chongqing, China.VCG/VCG via Getty Images
PHOTO: Map locates Chongqing, China, where a woman with knife injured children at a kindergarten.AP
Because China has strict gun laws, attackers often use knives or hammers to harm others, according to the AP.

