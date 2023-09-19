WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich due in Moscow court to appeal Russian detention Tuesday

Evan Gershkovich has been detained on spying charges since March.

LONDON -- The Wall Street Journal reporter detained in Russia is scheduled to appear on Tuesday in Moscow City Court, where his legal team is expected to appeal an August decision to extend his pre-trial detention.

Evan Gershkovich, a Moscow correspondent with the paper, has been detained on spying charges since March, when Russian officials accused him of collecting state secrets about the military.

A judge in Lefortovo Court in Moscow had extended the journalist’s pre-trial detention until Nov. 30.

Journalist Evan Gershkovich is escorted outside the Lefortovsky Court in Moscow on August 24, 2023. Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP via Getty Images

The hearing on Tuesday is expected to be held behind closed doors, as the case contains classified materials, the court's press service said.

The correspondent was arrested by Russia's Federal Security Service, known as the FSB, on March 29 in Yekaterinburg, Russia.

Gershkovich's parents and sister appeared earlier this month at the United Nations, joining U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield in asking member states to declare the reporter's detention illegal.

WSJ lawyers filed a petition asking U.N. members to condemn his imprisonment.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks outside the U.N. Security Council, as Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich's father Mikhail Gershkovich, sister Danielle Gershkovich and mother Ella Milman stand beside, in New York, September 13, 2023. Michelle Nichols/Reuters

“No family should have to watch their loved one being used as a political pawn,” Thomas-Greenfield said. “And that’s exactly what President Putin is doing."

She said Russia’s actions were "beyond cruel" and a "violation of international law.”

President Joe Biden, who spoke with Gershkovich's family in April, has said the detention was "totally illegal."

Journalist Evan Gershkovich, arrested on espionage charges, stands inside a defendants' cage before a hearing to consider an appeal on his extended detention at The Moscow City Court in Moscow on June 22, 2023. Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP via Getty Images

State department officials said the U.S. determined the journalist had been "wrongfully detained."

The House of Representatives in June unanimously passed a resolution calling for the immediate release of Gershkovich and Paul Whelan, another American being held in Russia.

"Both of these gentlemen are wrongfully detained," John Kirby, spokesperson for the National Security Council, said on "Good Morning America" on Tuesday. "Both are being charged with espionage, which is a ridiculous charge."

ABC News' Shannon Crawford and Guy Davies contributed to this story.