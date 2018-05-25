In Berlin, stately villas in harmony with modern life

The two historically protected, turn of the century villas under construction in Berlin’s affluent Dahlem district will include 17 condominium apartments by the time it's completed in 2019.

Beyond their spacious floor plans, which range in size from 175 to 335 square meters, The Meisterstück villas in Berlin-Dahlem will include soaring ceilings, private gardens, and private elevators in some cases. There will even butler services.

Dominik Farkas, of developer Mundial AG, says the historic residences will have a contemporary spirit. Mundial has luxury projects across Germany, including Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, and Hamburg. “The project is steeped in history, of course, but the design and amenities will be in harmony with a modern lifestyle,” Farkas says.

An abundance of amenities aside, the project’s biggest appeal may well be its location. Dahlem is an elegant villa quarter of Berlin lined with sprawling estates and stylish homes. It makes up a part of affluent west Berlin which has seen some a wave of luxury residential projects in recent years.

The project’s designers have a long history of developing luxury.

Sibel Huhn is the interior designer for the development. A noted designer, she has put her stamp on everything from apartments and houses to villas and yachts with her unique style.

“I concentrate on the characteristics of each individual apartment and in the preliminary planning phase make a harmonious, coherent selection,” Huhn says. “There are no standard furnishings, but rather an individualized combination of floors, wall surfaces, colors and furniture, kitchens and bathrooms that are in accordance with our vision.”

Ninous Tatari is the project’s architect. A long-time creator of high-quality apartments, he's noted for working within historically protected monuments.

“The two villas in Dahlem have an old soul,” Tatari says. “They require and deserve to get a very sensitive treatment.”

Meisterstück villas in Berlin-Dahlem arrives as Berlin is once again bucking the trend of a slowdown in residential housing markets around the globe, with home prices rising 20.5%, according to a new international property report by Knight Frank.

The sharp rise puts the German capital a the top of the list of 150 global cities in 2017. Twelve cities, the study said, had a registered price growth above 20 percent in 2016, whereas Berlin was the only city to have a price growth above 20 percent in 2017.