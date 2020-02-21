Black bear wanders Southern California neighborhood Monrovia A black bear with dark brown fur has been seen wandering homes in Monrovia.

A black bear wandering through a Southern California neighborhood has quickly captured national attention.

The massive black bear, which appears to have brown fur, was first spotted in a residential area of Monrovia, California, ABC News Los Angeles station KABC reported.

Multiple local news outlets and wildlife officials arrived to the scene along with some cautious, but curious, onlookers.

The bear has been seen from overhead helicopter camera wandering the front, side and backyards of homes on Hillcrest Boulevard starting at around 5:30 a.m. local time.

At one point around 6:50 a.m. local time, the bear was seen from an overhead vantage point as it walked right up to an iron driveway gate where a homeowner's dog was barking and standing on the opposite side.

The animals did not make physical contact, and after the bear turned around and walked to the next house, the dog retreated to the backyard.

At least one vehicle came dangerously close to the bear in the middle of a street, when it drove past the animal in the pre-dawn darkness, KABC said.

There was a bear spotted in the same neighborhood on Thursday, but it's unclear if it is the same animal.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.