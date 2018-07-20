Help the Butterfly Conservation count the world's butterflies

Calling all nature conservationists!

The Butterfly Conservation, with the help of Sir David Attenborough, a longtime naturalist and broadcaster for the BBC, is asking for your help from now until Aug. 12 in counting the world's butterflies.

Over the past several years, butterfly counts have been in a steady decline due in part to the growing human population and climate change.

"Butterflies react very quickly to change in their environment which makes them excellent biodiversity indicators. Butterfly declines are an early warning for other wildlife losses," according to bigbutterflycount.org.

The Butterfly Conservation's goal is to have the public count and record 17 species in the next three weeks.

"Some of my most memorable experiences have happened when I've been simply sitting and watching the wildlife," Attenborough said.

For more information on how to join the world's biggest butterfly count, contact: Big Butterfly Count.

