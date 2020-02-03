Chiefs player celebrates Super Bowl win by paying it forward for adoptable pets Defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi will sponsor all adoptable dogs at KC Pet Project

The Chiefs are the Super Bowl champions and one of the team's star players decided to pay it forward for fans back home in Kansas City in a paw-sitively perfect way.

Saydee, a one-year-old pit bull mix, is available for adoption through the KC Pet Project. KC Pet Project

Defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi will pay for the adoptions of all the adoptable dogs currently at KC Pet Project, the shelter announced Monday on Facebook.

The NFL champ has had a season-long partnership through his namesake foundation with KC Pet Project and came up with the idea to sponsor all adoption fees if the team took home a W against the San Francisco 49ers.

Tally, a 3-year-old pit bull mix, is up for adoption through KC Pet Project. KC Pet Project

Nnadi also shared the news on Twitter and called it "the perfect way to cap off this great season!!"