Rocco DiSpirito shares versatile Italian baked eggs recipe Try this tasty skillet dish with eggs in marinara sauce at home!

-With everything going on amid the coronavirus pandemic and a growing number of people cooking at home, it's a great time to whip up simple meals and an even better time for a versatile recipe.

Chef and cookbook author Rocco DiSpirito joined ABC News' "Pandemic: What You Need to Know" to share a page from his book to celebrate Good Friday with an Italian favorite that works for breakfast, lunch or somewhere in between.

Chef Rocco DiSpirito's new cookbook, "Rocco's Keto Comfort Food Diet." Jonathan Pushnik

Check out his full recipe below from his latest cookbook, "Rocco’s Keto Comfort Food Diet."

Italian-Spiced Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Ricotta

Rocco DiSpirito's Italian baked eggs. Jonathan Pushnik

Prep Time: 10 min Cook Time: 16 min Serves: 4

When Italian families like mine get together for reunions, a big breakfast begins the celebration. It's something like this dish-cooked eggs buried under a blanket of rich, spiced-right tomato sauce. This recipe works well for brunch, too.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 yellow onion, finely diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 ½ teaspoons dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

Celtic sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

2 cups baby spinach

2 cups crushed canned tomatoes

4 large eggs

1 cup whole-milk ricotta cheese

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley, for garnish



Directions



Position the oven rack so that it is 5 inches from the broiler and preheat the oven to broil.



In a cast-iron skillet or heavy-bottomed oven proof pan, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the onion and cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic, oregano, thyme, pepper flakes and salt and black pepper to taste. Add the spinach and allow to wilt. Add the crushed tomatoes, season again with salt and black pepper and bring to a simmer.



Make 4 small nests for the eggs and drop the eggs into the sauce. Season the eggs with salt and pepper. Dollop the ricotta around the tomato sauce. Place under the broiler and broil until the egg whites are set but the yolks are still runny, 5 to 8 minutes.



Serve hot, garnished with the parsley.



Recipe reprinted with permission from Rocco DiSpirito and “Rocco’s Keto Comfort Food Diet”. Copyright © 2020 by Rocco DiSpirito.