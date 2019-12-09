Walmart Christmas sweater removed after complaints Walmart Canada apologized for the men's sweater sold by a third party.

One ugly Christmas sweater is definitely on the naughty list this year.

A men’s ugly sweater that was sold online through Walmart Canada depicted a smiling Santa Claus sitting at a table with three lines of white powder that many were quick to claim resembled cocaine, with the phrase “let it snow.”

The wool-polyester blend pullover immediately attracted widespread backlash and the retailer told ABC News in a statement that it has "removed these products from our marketplace."

"These sweaters, sold by a third-party seller on Walmart.ca, do not represent Walmart’s values and have no place on our website," director of corporate affairs, Adam Grachnik, said. "We apologize for any unintended offence this may have caused."

Walmart Canada

The description for the garment, which has since been removed from the website, stated in part, "This Men's Let it Snow Ugly Christmas Sweater captures that moment when Santa is finally ready to enjoy that sweet, imported snow."

One shopper who seemed shocked by the product wrote on Twitter, "Excuse me [what], Walmart is advertising cocaine on its Christmas sweaters."

The knit garment that alluded to Santa's use of drugs was one of a few items that was ultimately removed from the third-party retailer's page.