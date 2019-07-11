'The View' co-host Meghan McCain's 2019 summer reading list

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain is taking some time to enjoy these great reads over the summer, and on Thursday she shared her reading list in a series called, "The Ladies Get Lit!"

"Panic Attack: Young Radicals in the Age of Trump" by Robby Soave

Since the 2016 election of Donald Trump, millennial activism has risen to new heights. College campuses have erupted in violent protests and the silencing of views that activist groups find disagreeable has increased.

The book profiles young radicals from across the political spectrum to find out why free speech and due process are in so much danger.

McCain loved this book so much she wrote an endorsement on the back cover.

"Where the Crawdads Sing" by Della Owens

After her mother, siblings, and father abandon her, Kya grows up alone in a shack out in the marshes on the coast of North Carolina.

To the townsfolk, Kya is a poor, uneducated outcast, willfully living alone, yet she managed to survive for years, finding friends in the seagulls and lessons in the sand.

When two young men, one being the town rich kid, become intrigued by her, Kya opens herself up to a new life as each man offers a different path and promise of a world beyond the marsh, until the unthinkable happens and she's accused of murder.

