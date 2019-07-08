'The View' co-host Whoopi Goldberg's 2019 summer reading list

Summertime is the best time to unwind and get lost in a good book, or a few! All week long, each of "The View" co-hosts will share their summer reading list in a series called, "Ladies Get Lit!" Co-host Whoopi Goldberg shares her picks:

The Guarded Gate by Daniel Okrent/Scribner (Simon & Schuster)

This book is about the rise of eugenics in the 1920s, which was the misguided scientific movement to try and "improve" the human population through controlled breeding and in some cases ending the bloodlines of those considered "racially inferior."

Eventually, it led to racist immigration policies in America.

City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert/Penguin Random House

A new book from the New York Times bestselling author of "Eat Pray Love," this book is told from the perspective of an older woman named Vivian Morris, looking back on her youth in 1940.

When she was kicked out of college at the age of 19, she was sent by her parents to live with her aunt, the owner of a flamboyant theater in New York City.

The Friend by Sigrid Nunez/Riverhead Books/Random House

When a woman unexpectedly loses her best friend and mentor to suicide, she finds herself burdened with the dog he left behind.

Her battle with grief is intensified as she's left to care for this dog, who is also suffering from the loss. They find unexpected solace with each other and they both learn how to deal with loss through the love and friendship.