Adrienne Bankert, and Emmy-award winning journalist, currently serves as a New York based national correspondent for ABC News.

Following a successful two-year run as the POP News anchor on the weekend edition of Good Morning America, Adrienne has expanded her role, covering some of the biggest stories in entertainment -- all while reporting on breaking news of the day on both the East and West coasts.

Her compelling interviews can be seen on all of ABC News’ platforms, including Good Morning America, World News Tonight, Nightline and ABC News Live.

She has covered some of the most historic headlines of the past decade, she was the first national correspondent to report on the Dallas police shooting in 2016, in Thailand on the rescue of a youth soccer team, and the murder of Nipsey Hussle. From the Oscars to the Women’s World Cup Finals in France, and from both coasts, she has interviewed some of the most recognized names in film and television including Brad Pitt, Dwayne Johnson, Lady Gaga, Will Smith and Scarlett Johansson.

Prior to the network, the California native built a reputation in local news for her relatability, fresh perspective and equitable storytelling.

She was a reporter and anchor at KABC in Los Angeles, CBS 11 KTVT in Dallas-Fort Worth, launching her career at NBC's KCRA-TV, in Sacramento where she began her journey as a traffic anchor, host, then reporter and anchor on everything from California wildfires, to wall to wall coverage of the Japanese earthquake and tsunami of 2011, Governor Jerry Brown's 2010 run for office and the discovery of missing child Jaycee Dugard.

Adding to her meteoric career in media, her next assignment is that of author. Her upcoming book, "Your Hidden Superpower: The Kindness that Makes You Unbeatable at Work and Connects You with Anyone" highlights the lessons she has learned firsthand about compassion, facing competition and dealing with negativity at work and in life. Her refreshing perspective on kindness is practical and revelatory, surrounding identity, and establishing authentic connections.

An alumnus of the University of Southern California, Adrienne calls herself a "tour guide" providing coaching and mentoring. She is a sought after and engaging speaker across the U.S.

Philanthropy is a full time pursuit; in her spare time she enjoys golf for charitable causes, art and striking up conversations with strangers.