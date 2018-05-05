Cinco de Derby

May 5, 2018, 6:43 PM ET
An ornate hat seen during to the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 5, 2018 in Louisville, Ky.

The decision on whether it would be margaritas or mint juleps was an easier bet than whether 3-1 favorite Justify would romp home in the Run for the Roses -- the 144th Kentucky Derby.

But little was left in the closet as Louisville denizens came out in a fashion free-for-all.

Some were clad in extravagant suits that would make the Riddler blush with envy while others donned opulent hats that could easily be catwalked down New Orleans' Bourbon Street during Mardi Gras.

Coat and tie with a twist.

Men wear colorful suits in the infield before the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs, May 5, 2018, in Louisville, Ky.

Ribbon and rainbows of color.

An ornate hat seen during the 144th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, May 5, 2018 in Louisville, Ky.

Sombreros had their Derby due.

Fans place bets before the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs, May 5, 2018, in Louisville, Ky.

Pink feathers were flying.

An ornate hat seen the during 144th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, May 5, 2018 in Louisville, Ky.

It's all roses and stogies.

A fan watches the action trackside prior to the 144th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, May 5, 2018 in Louisville, Ky.

Not all horses were running in the race.

A man walks past a mural in his Cinco de Mayo themed derby hat during the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, May 5, 2018 in Louisville, Ky.

