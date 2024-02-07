Deborah Roberts is an award-winning ABC News correspondent and co-anchor of the prestigious news magazine "20/20." A media veteran, Roberts has traveled the world for her reporting. She also serves as a substitute anchor for "Good Morning America" as well as a guest co-host on “The View.”

Her in-depth coverage of current events has earned her a Peabody Award for the "20/20" special "Say Her Name: Breonna Taylor." She has been awarded multiple Emmy Awards for international and national coverage of world events, including the AIDS crisis in Africa and maternal mortality in Bangladesh.

Roberts is the author of "Lessons Learned and Cherished: The Teacher Who Changed My Life," a New York Times bestseller. She's also authored a book with her husband, Al Roker, called "Been There, Done That: Family Wisdom for Modern Times." She currently resides in New York City with her husband and two children.