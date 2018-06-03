Deployed soldier dad surprises son at graduation

Tyler Solomon walked up to his graduation stage like the rest of the 336 fellow students to receive a diploma.

But he got so much more.

While handed the scrolled document, Marshfield High School Principal Robert Keuther shook Tyler's hand and then stalled him.

"Hold one sec," the principal can be seen in a video telling Tyler.

Marshfield High School graduate Tyler Solomon is stunned as he receives his diploma and is reunited with his father, who made a surprise return trip from a year-long deployment overseas. The entire Solomon family had no idea he would be there until he appeared on the field. pic.twitter.com/iiETnxutl0 — Marshfield Student Broadcasting (@MSBtv) June 2, 2018

In the foreground appeared a sight that lit up Tyler's eyes.

U.S. Army Sgt. Damon Solomon, on leave serving his fifth deployment to Eastern Europe, was on the football field heading towards his son.

@MSBtv/Twitter

The crowd rose and applauded as Tyler and his dad met in a tender embrace.

@MSBtv/Twitter

The entire Solomon family was kept in the dark to the graduation surprise until Sgt. Solomon appeared on the field, according to high school's official Twitter handle.