— -- Jonathan Karl is ABC News Chief Washington correspondent and co-anchor of “This Week with George Stephanopoulos.” He is also the former president of the White House Correspondents’ Association and author of The New York Times bestseller “Front Row at the Trump Show” (March 2020).

Karl has broad experience covering U.S. politics, foreign policy and the military, and has reported from more than 30 countries. He has covered every major beat in Washington, including the White House, Capitol Hill, the Pentagon and the State Department. He’s reported from the White House under four presidents and more than a dozen press secretaries. Karl has covered eight presidential elections.

Karl’s reporting drives news cycles and has been recognized with some of the most prestigious honors in journalism, including the Walter Cronkite Award for National Individual Achievement and the National Press Foundation’s Everett McKinley Dirksen Award, the highest honor for congressional reporting. He is also one of the few journalists to win the Radio and TV Correspondents’ Association’s Joan Shorenstein Barone Award for excellence in Washington-based reporting twice, in 2010 and 2015. He won an Emmy® Award for coverage of the 2009 Inauguration of President Barack Obama. Karl was named The Tyndall Report’s most used reporter in 2017 and 2018, logging more airtime than any other network reporter for the first two years of the Trump presidency.

During the 2016 presidential cycle, he did the first network interview with then-candidate Donald Trump, the first interview with Bernie Sanders as a presidential candidate and a rare, exclusive interview with the reclusive billionaire Charles Koch. Karl has interviewed singer Elton John, Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera, singer and actress Barbra Streisand, Pete Townshend of “The Who,” actor George Clooney, baseball legend Ernie Banks, Yoko Ono, the Dalai Lama, Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, singer/songwriter James Taylor and other leading figures in sports and popular culture.

Before joining ABC News, he served as senior congressional correspondent and senior political correspondent for CNN. Karl graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Vassar College in Poughkeepsie.